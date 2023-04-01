Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania

Recent WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made a huge entrance for his WrestleMania 39 match against his son, Dominik. Mysterio came out to the ring with celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg in a lowrider with Eddie Guerrero's "Lie, Cheat, Steal" theme song playing. Mysterio even mimicked his late friend's "dance" moves.

On Friday night, Mysterio was inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame by wrestling legend and his close friend, Konnan. In his emotional speech, Mysterio spoke about his friendship with Guerrero, their time together in WCW, and of course, their time in WWE. Even before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, on the March 31 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Mysterio paid tribute to Guerrero by giving Latino World Order shirts to the Legado Del Fantasma stable.

Mysterio ended up winning his WrestleMania match against Dominik with a little bit of help from Grammy-award-winning artist and occasional wrestler Bad Bunny. Dominik had exposed a turnbuckle, and while the referee was fixing it, Dominik tried to use a chain to hit his father. Bad Bunny grabbed the chain which allowed Rey to get the win.

Rey was able to hit a 619 and then followed it up with a frog splash for the pin, another nod to Guerrero. While Dominik was not successful at WrestleMania 39, Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley got an important win and became the new WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair, beginning her first run with the title. Live results of WrestleMania 39 night one is available here.