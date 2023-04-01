'Immortal' Rey Mysterio Delivers Emotional Speech During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Last night saw the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class receive their induction, with the event being headlined by renowned luchador Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was introduced by his close friend Konnan, and had his family in attendance. That included Rey's son Dominik, who Mysterio will face one-on-one at WWE WrestleMania 39 after many months of conflict. However, rather than focusing on his upcoming match, Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech celebrated the importance of his wife, children, and his late friend Eddie Guerrero to his legendary career.

Mysterio began by describing how he fell in love with wrestling at an early age due to the influence of his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr. He went on to recall his brotherhood with Guerrero, from their time together in WCW to eventually making the move over to WWE. In perhaps the most emotional section of his speech, Mysterio thanked his wife, Angie, who put her medical career aside to help support himself and their family while he pursued his wrestling dream. Mysterio wrapped up by crediting fans for their support over the years.

"Last and certainly not least, I personally want to thank the WWE universe," Mysterio said. "I truly believe that none of this would be possible without all of you. ... You guys have made the name Rey Mysterio immortal."

Shortly after his father reached the podium, Dominik and his Judgment Day partners made an attention-grabbing exit from the ceremony, allowing Rey to focus on the positive aspects of his career for the bulk of his speech. After taking a few moments to reflect, Mysterio assured fans he would "take care of business" against his son at WrestleMania. The father and son duo will face off tonight on night one of WrestleMania 39.