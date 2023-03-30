Full Card For WWE WrestleMania 39 Revealed, Cena Vs. Theory Headlining Night 1

After weeks of speculation, we finally know which WWE WrestleMania matches will take place on Night 1, and which will go down on Night 2. The full card details were broken this morning on ESPN's "First Take."

The biggest and perhaps most controversial takeaway is that Night 1 of WrestleMania will reportedly be headlined by the United States Championship match between Austin Theory and John Cena, despite the the fact that WWE announced that match would open Night 1 on "WWE Raw." The question of the Night 1 main event has been a topic of discussion, both in the wrestling media and among fans, for some time now, with preferences and speculation generally shifting between Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. ESPN's report, which seems to have been confirmed by WWE, throws a massive wrench in those gears — though it should also be noted that the words "main event" were never actually used to describe the match, and both Ripley/Flair and Zayn/Owens/Usos are scheduled for Night 1.

The six-woman tag team match between Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL will also take place on Night 1, along with Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and the men's fatal four-way tag team match. Meanwhile, the main event of Night 2 has always been the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. It will be joined by Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the "Raw" Women's Championship, GUNTHER vs, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, and the women's fatal four-way tag team match.