Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley Walk Out On Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Dominik Mysterio refused to break kayfabe even during the biggest night of his father's career.

At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Friday night, a large contingent of current and former WWE superstars gave Rey Mysterio a standing ovation as he walked to the ring for his induction ceremony. Just as Rey exchanged pleasantries with Kurt Angle, the cameras caught Dominik, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of Judgment Day looking completely disinterested as they refused to stand up to pay their respects to the legendary luchador. Rey would even look in their direction with disgust before walking over to hug Triple H and later Booker T, two men who wrestled him countless times during his illustrious career.

Just as Rey prepared to give his speech, the Judgment Day stood up, gazed in Rey's direction and walked away, drawing loud boos from fans at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The cameras then caught Rey looking flabbergasted as he watched his son walk away. The boos grew louder.

"Let me just say this, I'll take care of business tomorrow," Rey began in his speech, referring to his singles bout against Dominik at WrestleMania Saturday.

Later in the night, Rey admitted that watching his son walk away did not dampen his mood.

"I try to compare the bad moments to the good moments," Rey said. "The good overweighs the bad, so I'm just gonna ignore it."

Rey vs. Dominik will mark the first instance of a father vs. son match at the Grandest Stage of Them All since WrestleMania 17, where Vince McMahon battled his son Shane McMahon. According to oddsmakers, Dominik is favored to beat his father and pick up the biggest win of his career. However, the rivalry is expected to continue post-WrestleMania, per The Wrestling Observer.