Backstage News On How WWE Views Dominik Mysterio And His WrestleMania Feud With Rey

The father-son feud of Rey and Dominik Mysterio has simmered for a long time, with Dominik acting as the primary instigator. But now, Rey Mysterio is fighting back. Tomorrow night, Rey and Dominik will meet on WWE's grandest stage — WrestleMania 39 — for a long-awaited singles match between the two, but the question is: who goes over? Recent betting odds suggest Dominik as the favored victor, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it could actually go either way.

Outside of the ongoing story with The Bloodline, the rivalry between Rey and Dominik is being reportedly viewed as "the hottest thing in the company" right now. Rey has long since proven himself to be a reliable legend, rightfully taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but since turning heel at Clash at the Castle, Dominik has begun to capture the attention of many, including that of Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

With Dominik's performances gaining traction in recent months, WWE appears to be keen on molding him as a star coming out of WrestleMania, regardless of the match's outcome. The WON report indicates that the father-son story will continue on after the big event, leaving a plausible possibility for Dominik to lose the contest, but quickly regain his footing to lead into a follow-up angle. The finer details of their feud have yet to be firmly cemented, but the overall vision is reportedly clear: Dominik Mysterio is set to be a major star in WWE going forward.