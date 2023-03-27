Dominik Favored To Beat Rey Mysterio At WWE WrestleMania 39

In a shocking development that may surprise many people out there, WrestleMania 39 is only five days away. That means that most of the card has already been locked down, though some things have changed and some surprises may still be on the horizon. But don't worry. BetOnline prepares gamblers for anything, which is why odds have been released for some prop bets this Saturday and Sunday, as well as the odds for the latest match added to the event.



Will any Free Agent Wrestler make their WWE debut at Wrestlemania?

Yes +100 (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Wrestlemania Total Title Changes

Over/Under 4½

Will Vince McMahon appear during either Wrestlemania show?

Yes +2500 (25/1)

Singles Match

Dominik Mysterio -150 (2/3)

Rey Mysterio +110 (11/10)

Unlike last year at WrestleMania 38, when Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE by defeating Seth Rollins, the odds seem to suggest fans won't be getting the surprise debut of a free agent at Mania 39. The odds also don't seem to be in favor of what would surely be a polarizing Vince McMahon appearance, while the over/under for title matches could be seen as suggesting several title changes, as only six WWE titles are on the line at WrestleMania as of this writing.

As for the newly added clash between the Mysterios, so far the odds appear to be in the favor of Dominik. The younger Mysterio, an individual who claimed to be changed by prison, is a favorite – albeit only a slight one – to defeat his father in a Mania match that only became official this past Friday. Unfortunately for the elder Mysterio, no odds were released on whether a reconciliation could occur after the match.