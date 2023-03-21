Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins Sizable Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 just two weeks away, the two-night card is starting to come together. With 12 matches confirmed, the betting odds have come in for the SoFi Stadium show and some of the leading names may surprise fans.

According to BetOnline.com, Cody Rhodes (-550) is still a heavy favorite over Roman Reigns in the Sunday main event, a line that hasn't moved since the odds first opened, making "The American Nightmare" a heavy favorite. The feud between him and Reigns escalated last night on "WWE Raw" when Rhodes teased the end of The Bloodline following WrestleMania after he becomes the person to end Reigns' more than 900-day run as champion. Despite Rhodes being a heavy favorite, he isn't close to the biggest one, as Rhea Ripley (-1000), Brock Lesnar(-1500), and the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (-2000), currently have the best odds to walk away from WrestleMania 39 victorious.

The biggest change in odds among the matches came from Seth Rollins' match-up with Logan Paul. Rollins was initially listed as the underdog, but he is now among the favorites to win (-450). Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who is currently in the midst of one of the longest reigns in the title's history, is listed as the favorite to win (-140) a three-way defense over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Two matches are not among the listed odds. Those being the women's four-way tag team match, as it's not set in stone yet who will compete, and the yet-to-be-announced match involving Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The match is expected to happen at some point during WrestleMania weekend, with this Friday night on "SmackDown" set to escalate the feud even more when the Mysterio family appears to celebrate Rey's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.