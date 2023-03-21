Roman Reigns Mocks Cody Rhodes' Failed AEW Run On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes had three stints as TNT Champion during his three-year run in AEW but rarely headlined pay-per-views or got involved in main event storylines. On Monday's "WWE Raw," Roman Reigns openly mocked Rhodes for failing "to get over" in the promotion he helped create as the two men came face-to-face ahead of their WrestleMania 39 bout.

Reigns initially pointed to Rhodes' history of escaping from pressure situations.

"Let's look at your track record," Reigns began. "You didn't want to do the Stardust thing, so what did you do? You ran away. You started a company in a promotion that you couldn't get over in. And then you ran away again. You're not cut out for this. You keep talking about finishing the story. No, you're not. April 2 is just a moment, it's just an opportunity, it's like a Lotto ticket for you.

"Your real moment is on April 3rd," Reigns continued. "Because that's when you wake up, look in the mirror, and confront that adversity again. But not the way you used to, I want you to make a decision that your dad can be proud of. Otherwise, you're just gonna do what you always do and that's run like a little b—h."

In response, Rhodes admitted that a lot of the things Reigns said were true, but then warned "The Tribal Chief" against bringing up his father's name again. Rhodes also predicted that The Usos and Solo Sikoa were going to leave The Bloodline following Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 39.

"You're gonna be a man without a family [after WrestleMania 39]," Rhodes added. "A Roman with no more reigns, a Chief without a tribe."

At this point, an irate Reigns retreated from the ring, leaving Sikoa to confront Rhodes. Reigns then urged Sikoa to leave as Rhodes goaded the youngest Uso to fight him. The show went off the air with Reigns pulling Sikoa out of the ring.

Rhodes is currently the odds-on favorite to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The two men are likely to have a few more confrontations ahead of their match on April 2.