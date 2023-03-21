Usos Will Defend WWE Tag Titles Against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn At WrestleMania

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn be the ones to take down Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos? At WrestleMania 39, we're going to find out.

KO and the former "Honorary Uce," having finally hugged it out this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," kicked off Monday night's "WWE Raw" from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri by showing each other a little more love via the crowd's acknowledgment. Following chants for each superstar, the duo proceeded to stare at the WrestleMania sign. That's when Jimmy and Jey Uso decided to interrupt things.

After a little back and forth, Owens cut to the chase, challenging The Usos to a match at "The Show of Shows" for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Jimmy wasn't eager to accept, believing that KO and Zayn didn't deserve a shot at their titles. However, Jey was more than willing to do so in order to potentially take care of the Zayn and Owens problem once and for all. "So yeah, brother versus brother, at WrestleMania, we accept," he declared.

Later that night, the powers that be made the match official. For Zayn and Owens, it will be their first straight-up tag team bout together since their win over The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods at WWE Stomping Grounds in June 2019. Meanwhile, The Usos haven't defended their tag team titles on television since defeating Braun Strowman and Ricochet on the February 10 episode of "SmackDown." The Usos won the SmackDown titles over 600 days ago and the Raw titles 300 plus days ago.