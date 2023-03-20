WWE Raw Live Coverage (03/20) - We Hear From Roman Reigns, Austin Theory Vs. Montez Ford, Impaulsive TV Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on March 20, 2023, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his long-awaited return to the Red Brand in light of the reunion between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on this past Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown". Not only did Reigns' WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes put Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline on notice last week, he also had a hand in helping the former "Honorary Uce" and "Prizefighter" come together.

Ahead of his United States Championship match with John Cena at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, current titleholder Austin Theory will collide with Montez Ford. Theory defeated Ford's tag team partner Angelo Dawkins during last week's show after a heated exchange of words, and cinched in the STF on Dawkins following the conclusion of the match as a message to Cena before Ford provided a hand to Dawkins.

Logan Paul will be hosting a special edition of "Impaulsive TV" live for the WWE Universe. Seth "Freakin" Rollins has taken issue with Paul over the past couple of months after Paul eliminated him from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and later cost him the United States Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber bout. The two came face-to-face in a heated confrontation two weeks ago, which ultimately ended with Paul levelling Rollins with a right hand.

Additionally, Rhodes, Rollins, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and Damage CTRL leader Bayley are all advertised for tonight's show.