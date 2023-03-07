Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Asuka All Favorites To Win Titles At WWE WrestleMania

As WWE WrestleMania 39 gets closer and closer, with storylines progressing and more matches being announced every week, the betting odds for the event continue to slowly solidify. According to Bet Online, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka are all considered favorites in their title matchups, despite none of them heading into the two-night event holding a championship.

Asuka currently holds a slight advantage over her opponent, with the odds of her overcoming Bianca Belair currently at -200, while a Belair victory is at +150. Rhodes is a -550 favorite to defeat Roman Reigns, with the odds of a Reigns victory currently at +325. Ripley is also a heavy favorite to walk out of WrestleMania as "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, as she holds an -800 advantage over Charlotte Flair, whose odds to win are currently +425.

Elsewhere on the card, United States Champion Austin Theory is a favorite over the returning John Cena, with Theory's odds to retain at -500 while Cena has +300. The recently announced Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus match has the latter as heavy favorites, with -1000 odds while Damage CTRL has +500. Logan Paul is a slim favorite to beat Seth Rollins, with a -200 to Rollins' +150, and Brock Lesnar currently holds the heaviest odds in his favor. As of right now, his odds of defeating Omos are -1800, while an Omos victory is at +600.

The record-breaking WrestleMania 39 will take place April 1 and 2, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, outside of Los Angeles. The card will continue taking shape over the next several weeks to fill out the two-night extravaganza, with stars such as Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, and Finn Balor all without a match officially announced for the show as of yet.