Dominik Mysterio's Mom To Decide Fate Of WrestleMania 39 Match

In recent weeks, Dominik Mysterio has made repeated attempts to get Rey Mysterio to wrestle him at WrestleMania 39, only to be turned down.

On last night's "WWE Raw," Dominik came up with a new plan to goad his soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer father to give him the match he wants.

"I'm not gonna stop until I get what I want," Dominik said after defeating Johnny Gargano in a singles match. "This Friday night, at WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas, the entire Mysterio family will be there live. I believe that's the same family that blocked my number, kicked me out of a group chat, and wanted nothing to do with me."

"I have figured out a way for you to accept my match," Dominik continued. "And that's gonna happen when I say hi to mom and ask for her permission so you can wrestle me. That is only if you have the balls to get them out of her purse."

Later in the night, Dominik appeared on "Raw Talk" to brag about his dominant victory over Gargano, but proceeded to caution his father about his plans for Friday.

"If I have to beat an answer out of my dad, in front of the entire Mysterio family, I will," Dominik stressed.

WWE later confirmed that the entire Mysterio family will be in attendance for Friday's "WWE SmackDown," where Rey is scheduled to wrestle LA Knight in a singles match. It would appear that the Mysterio vs. Mysterio match could be made official soon, seeing as Rey is slated to enter the WWE Hall of Fame immediately after the March 31 "SmackDown" at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This Friday's show will be the penultimate episode of the blue brand show ahead of next weekend's WrestleMania 39.