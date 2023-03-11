Edge Calls The Addition Of Dominik Mysterio To Judgment Day 'A Stroke Of Genius'

Though the two may be at odds onscreen, behind-the-scenes WWE star Edge is very much a fan of Dominik Mysterio. The "Rated R Superstar" was ousted from The Judgment Day last year after initially forming the group, with Finn Balor taking over as their new leader, and Mysterio joining the faction a few months later. In the time since, the entirety of The Judgment Day has stood out with plenty of memorable moments between them. During an appearance on "After the Bell with Corey Graves," Edge emphasized how proud he is of the group as a whole, especially Mysterio.

"The addition of Dom to this thing [was] just a stroke of genius, honestly," Edge said. "I think from it, Dom has been able to grow into ... a major part of making this thing work." The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he never would have guessed early on that Mysterio would grow into such a despised heel, but the story is working great because of all the "layers going into it," and the result has allowed Mysterio to grow as a performer.

Despite Edge's feelings, it seems clear that he's destined to face Balor at WrestleMania 39 in a matter of weeks, while Dominik prepares to take on his father, Rey Mysterio. As of now, neither match has been officially announced, but should the highly-anticipated father-son match come to pass, it would undeniably be the biggest platform Dominik has received thus far to show what he can do. Only time will tell if Mysterio continues to progress as a wrestler, but so far he's doing quite a job at riling up fans, from his onscreen relationship with Rhea Ripley to his "Prison Dom" persona.