The True Inventor Behind Rey Mysterio's 619 Finisher

Rey Mysterio's 619 has become an iconic finisher that is instantly recognizable for most pro wrestling fans. The 619 sees Mysterio position his opponent against the ropes, only for him to swing through the middle and top rope to kick his opponent in the face with both feet.

When other wrestlers now perform the move, it's inevitably seen as a kind of tribute to Mysterio. The name comes from the area code in San Diego where Mysterio grew up, and he has been performing it as his finisher for most of his career.

While it's all heavily associated with Mysterio, some fans likely don't know that he wasn't actually the one who came up with the basic structure of the move. That honor goes to Tiger Mask — a character that has been held by numerous Japanese wrestlers since the '80s. The one who invented Mysterio's finisher was the original Tiger Mask, a hero of Mysterio's, though he wasn't actually the wrestler who first inspired Mysterio to pick it up as his own finisher.