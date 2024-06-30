WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Addresses Potential Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has had one of the most decorated careers in wrestling history, and is still performing regularly on WWE TV as part of the Latino World Order. Mysterio made his debut in 1989 at the age of 14, and has gone on to be one of the most iconic wrestlers to have ever come out of Mexico, but with him set to celebrate his 50th birthday this December, how much longer does Mysterio have left in the ring?

Appearing on "Insight," Mysterio was asked about a potential retirement given how long he has been in the business, to which Mysterio claims that he doesn't usually think about it until someone else mentions it. "Until it's being brought up and when my wife brings that up, that's when I pause. I don't know if I want to do it another two years, three years. I kind of listen to my body and my mindset, especially my mindset because my body's been feeling great with all the benefits that I get from doing like the cold plunge and the sauna."

Mysterio knows that when he is in the ring, he can still perform at a high enough level for him to wrestle another few years. However, he has got a future without wrestling in the back of his mind. "Overall, my mind has to be in the right place, so that's probably the hardest thing for me. Because sometimes the age factor comes into mind and not in the moment, but thinking ahead like I want to be able to still move around and walk at 55 or 56. Is my body going to feel the same? I don't know."

