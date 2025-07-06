WWE's Natalya Loves Watching This AEW Star 'Shine'

In the present day, Natalya is known for her work as an on-screen talent with WWE and a trainer at her own co-run wrestling facility, The Dungeon 2.0. At her roots, Natalya remains a fan of the professional wrestling business, with talents from all across the world catching her eye.

"I know I've worked with so many women from the ground up before they were ever stars. And I love when I see a passion and determination in them. I love the work that Blake Monroe did in AEW. I think it was fantastic." Natalya said when asked about the recent work of Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May) on "Busted Open Radio." In the same breath, Natalya pointed toward one of Monroe's famous rivals as a name that has also impressed her.

"I've said this before, but Toni Storm was one of my favorites. I love watching Toni shine and I love watching Toni do her thing. And I think Blake and Toni's story ... [Blake] has definitely backed it up, and so now seeing her in WWE and seeing this new, this new side of her, of course, it's an extension of what she's been doing, but it's exciting, it's fresh, it's fun. Though, at the end of the day, WWE does stand for World Wrestling Entertainment, and at the end of the day, you need to be able to wrestle. Blake knows how to work. She knows how to wrestle."

Currently, Toni Storm is en route to AEW All In, where she will defend her AEW Women's Championship against "The CEO" Mercedes Mone. Months before that, Storm battled Mariah May in a bloody brawl for the title at AEW Revolution. This served as the culmination of a 16-month story between Storm and May, and also, the latter's last match under the All Elite Wrestling banner. Wrestling fans now know May as Blake Monroe, a member of the "WWE NXT" roster.

