The Story So Far: Toni Storm Vs. Mariah May At AEW Revolution

May wound up retaining her title against Shirakawa at "Winter is Coming," only for Storm to make her long-awaited return — albeit, with a twist. The former champion appeared to have dropped her "Timeless" persona, instead reverting to the character and presentation of her rookie years. She fed into the idea that she had regressed to a time of yore by outright refusing to acknowledge established relationships with both May and Purrazzo, presenting herself to be of the actual belief that she was a rookie and just happy to be there. While it was clearly a topic of confusion for the champion at the time, May reacted to Storm's return with the idea that she would be moving on from her past rival, and the fact the "rookie" wasn't outwardly looking for revenge appeared to make that goal easier.

But as it would turn out, Storm would be an entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match during "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" and she would ultimately win it, ensuring she would be getting her rematch – even if she didn't necessarily know it was one. With Plan A, attempting to avoid revisiting the rivalry with Storm, falling to the wayside, May reverted to Plan B; much as she had done before, May gave no regard for whatever role Storm was trying to play as she unleashed yet another vicious attack. But it would be then that Storm would reveal the act — "the role of a lifetime," as she would put it — she had been feigning the whole time, a plan hatched to ensure she could get back onto the champion's radar without drawing attention. It was also that paid dividends when they met in the ring in Brisbane, Australia. With her main event victory, Storm was champion once again — setting the stage for the final act of the epic Storm vs. May saga.