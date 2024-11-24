Mariah May Turns On Mina Shirakawa (And Pays For It) During AEW Full Gear Segment

AEW Women's Champion Mariah May is without a friend in the world after turning on her best friend and former STARDOM tag team partner Mina Shirakawa during her "championship champagne celebration" on AEW Full Gear. May had been lamenting not having a celebration since winning the championship from Toni Storm at All In. Shirakawa introduced May as "her friend, her partner, and the love of her life," bringing May out on to the stage.

Advertisement

May said that it's been a "tough four months," but it was the celebration she always desired, and there's not a single woman in the division that can touch her. She then acknowledged Shirakawa as her "one true friend" who she couldn't have done anything without. They toasted to her reign, and May said it was time to celebrate. The women began dancing on the stage, but May grabbed the champagne bottle while Shirakawa's back was turned and looked to hit her with it.

Shirakawa turned around just in time, and kicked the bottle out of May's hand. May spit in the face of her former friend, enraging her. Shirakawa speared May off the stage and they went crashing through some tables below. Shirakawa was up first, bleeding from the mouth, and picked up May's head and bit her, screaming and crying before security rushed her off.

Advertisement