Mariah May Pins Saraya At AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour, Advances In 2024 Owen Hart Cup

Mariah May defeated Saraya to qualify for the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Forbidden Door. She will now face Hikaru Shida to determine who will reach the finals of the tournament.

Advertisement

It was a match of seconds, with Saraya flanked by Harley Cameron and May bringing support from Toni Storm and Luther. Storm would only get involved after Cameron got up onto the apron, pulling her off and delivering a forearm as Saraya took advantage of the mild distraction in the ring to hit the Knight Cap, but May managed to grab the bottom rope to break up the pin. May then scored the three-count via a surprise Jackknife pin. She celebrated her win alongside Storm, Luther, and the emerging Mina Shirakawa.

May will likely play a major role in tonight's AEW Women's World Championship bout between Storm and Shirakawa, built around her conflicting relationships with challenger and champion. Not only did her win tonight book a place in the Owen Hart Cup semi-finals, but May also scored a measure of revenge for her "AEW Dynamite" loss to Saraya at the beginning of June.

Advertisement