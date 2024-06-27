Video: Mina Shirakawa Has A Message For AEW's Toni Storm Before Forbidden Door Match

Only a few days remain before STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa finally goes one-on-one with Toni Storm at Forbidden door, in a match for both the AEW Women's World Championship and the heart of Shirakawa's long-time friend, and Storm's protege, Mariah May. And as with all matters of the heart, things got a bit more complicated last night on "Dynamite" when, following a victory over The Outcasts, tensions between Shirakawa and Storm led to Shirakawa attempting to break a champagne bottle over Storm's head, only for her to miss and strike May instead.

Despite the incident, Shirakawa seemed undaunted while cutting a social media exclusive promo shortly after "Dynamite" came to a close. Shirakawa began by asking Storm "why don't you want Mina?" then answered her own question by suggesting she was better in the STARDOM and AEW than Storm had been, and because "Mariah was mine before she was yours," echoing a line Ric Flair once delivered to Randy Savage regarding Miss Elizabeth.

Shirakawa further declared that she "came to stay" in America, and that she would take Storm's title, her girl, and go to Wembley Stadium as AEW Women's World Champion. She told Storm that after she defeated her that Storm would shake her hand, give her a kiss, and tell Shirakawa she was the better woman. To close it out, Shirakawa then modified Storm's catchphrase by saying "chin up, tits out, and watch out for Mina."

While Shirakawa's confidence is undeniable, whether or not she still has May's support after Wednesday's misfire remains unknown. In addition to her close friends fighting, May will also have her own match to deal with on Sunday, as she will take on Saraya in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Quarterfinal match on Forbidden Door: Zero Hour.