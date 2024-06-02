Video: Toni Storm Challenges Stardom Star To Match At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2024

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 on the horizon, fans have been wondering who Toni Storm's opponent will be. Well, the wait is finally over, as the AEW Women's World Champion has issued a challenge to Stardom star Mina Shirakawa.

Advertisement

"Mina-san, I've been watching your work in AEW," Storm said. "There's no need to knock or ring the doorbell. Because the forbidden door is open! I'd love for you to come. But don't worry. Mariah is my friend! I just want to know what kind of woman you really are."

Storm appeared at Stardom's American Dream event and teased a match with Shirakawa in April. The storyline is seemingly being built as a battle for Mariah May, who has a history with Shirakawa but is currently serving as Storm's accomplice on AEW television. However, the AEW Women's World Champion's promo suggests that she just wants to get to know Shirakawa better.

Advertisement

Shirakawa has appeared on AEW and ROH television throughout 2024. She notably kissed May on the April 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and she's had her back on a couple of occasions since then. However, it remains to be seen if her program with Storm heading into Forbidden Door 2024 will drive a wedge between the longtime friends.

Forbidden Door will also see AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in action, presumably against Stephanie Vaquer after the bout was teased on the May 29 episode of "Dynamite." Elsewhere, a new AEW TNT Champion will be crowned in a ladder match, Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.