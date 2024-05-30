CMLL, NJPW Star Confronts Mercedes Mone After Win Over Skye Blue On AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is the newly crowned AEW TBS Champion and is already making up for lost time after nearly a year on the shelf. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed Mone's mystery attacker from weeks back was Skye Blue, leading to a TBS Title defense on the show. Mone made quick work of Blue but her night was not over there.

After her victory over Blue, Mone was confronted by CMLL Women's Champion Stephanie Vacquer, likely meaning that Mone will be facing the CMLL champion at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 on June 30 in Elmont, NY. Vacquer and Mone have history, as Mone defeated Vacquer in the first round of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship Tournament from last year. Mone advanced to the finals, where she suffered an injury that kept her out of action until this past Sunday's Double or Nothing event, where Mone won the title. It is not clear yet if Vacquer's CMLL Women's Title will also be on the line, should the match be made official.

CMLL is the official Lucha partner of NJPW, who will be co-hosting the Forbidden Door event. NJPW's presence not only means the possible presence of CMLL stars but also STARDOM.