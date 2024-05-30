Photo: WWE's Bayley Parties With AEW Star Mercedes Mone After Double Or Nothing 2024

Mercedes Mone celebrated winning the AEW TBS Championship at Double or Nothing with an after-party at Wynn Las Vegas. In attendance for the celebrations were fellow AEW stars Thunder Rosa and Swerve Strickland along with AEW President Tony Khan and Mone's good friend and WWE star Bayley, with the stars snapped together in a gallery posted by the TBS Champion on Instagram.

"Post-win celebration," the post was captioned.

Mone captured the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut for AEW at Double or Nothing last weekend. She did so with a victory over Willow Nightingale, avenging last year's loss to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. This was the first time Mone had wrestled since that match, having sustained a near career-threatening ankle injury which she says kept her out of action until December last year. That particular detail has been disputed by AEW sources in a recent report, but Mone reaffirmed during the post-Double or Nothing press conference that she had been cleared in December and Tony Khan delayed her debut until the perfect moment at AEW's "Big Business" special in March — Bayley was also reportedly present that night, along with fellow WWE star NaomiMone had also mentioned going to an after-party during the press conference, extending the invite to Tony Khan as she left.

This is Mone's second title run since leaving WWE in 2022, having previously held the IWGP Women's Championship in NJPW in early 2023. She was the latest and last of AEW's much-lauded signings this year to win a title, following on from AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, who claimed the AEW International Championship in the opening match of Double or Nothing.