WWE Stars Reportedly In Town For Anticipated AEW Big Business Debut

"AEW Dynamite: Big Business" is only a hop and a skip away this evening, and all the buzz surrounds Mercedes Mone, who is expected to debut on the show. If she does, she will do so with two of her closest friends, and former tag team partners, on hand just for the occasion.

PWInsider Elite reports that WWE stars Bayley and Naomi have been spotted in Boston today, and, while they will not be appearing on camera, both will be attending "Big Business" tonight to support Mone. This will be the second time Bayley and Naomi have been on hand for one of Mone's big moments, as the duo famously attended Mone's first match in New Japan, against KAIRI at Battle in the Valley last year.

Mone has long been close with Naomi, having won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with her in 2022. As champions, Mone and Naomi famously walked out of WWE later that year, ultimately paving the way for her rumored arrival in AEW tonight. In addition, Mone and Naomi were also members of the stable Team B.A.D., from 2015 to 2016, and Mone attended several TNA tapings while Naomi worked for the promotion last year, under the name Trinity.

As for Bayley, Mone and her famously feuded over the NXT Women's Championship back in 2015, which included a highly acclaimed match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn that August, and an Iron Woman Match at TakeOver: Respect in October. The duo would eventually form a tag team on the main roster, becoming the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, before renewing their rivalry in 2020, with Mone capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley at Hell in a Cell in October.