Toni Storm Sets Stipulation For 'Hollywood Ending' With Mariah May At AEW Revolution

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has missed the past week of AEW television after Mariah May's brutal attack on the February 22 episode of "AEW Collision," where the former champion vowed to finally rid All Elite Wrestling of the woman she believes is beneath her, and take back the title she feels is rightfully hers. Storm and May's third match was already slated to be taking place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, but during the March 1 episode of "Collision," Storm laid out the stipulations for her and May's "Hollywood Ending."

Storm wants no disqualifications, no count outs, no rope breaks, no holds barred and falls to count anywhere in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with the champion asking May if she was prepared to meet God, because on March 9 at Revolution, she will finally get to meet her.

The "Hollywood Ending" will be the rubber match between the two women as they have met twice in the ring over the past year, with both of them picking up one win each. At AEW All In London in August 2024, May dethroned Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion in his home country, all while her family were sitting in the front row (even though May did slap her own mother during that match). Storm would get her win back when they traveled to her home country of Australia in February 2025 when she defeated May in the main event of the Grand Slam Australia event to become the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion. However, due to May's attack on February 22, Storm has not wrestled since winning the title in Australia, and May will be hoping that Storm's fourth reign as champion is her shortest one to date.