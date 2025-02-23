AEW Collision Live Coverage 2/22 - Trios Titles On The Line, Hologram Back In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "AEW Collision" on February 22, 2025, coming to you (sort-of) live from Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona! Hey, we haven't seen the show yet, and we won't admit to having read the spoilers if you won't!

On tap for tonight: A pair of championship matches, including the Death Riders — PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta — making just their sixth defense of the AEW World Trios Championship since winning the belts at Wembley back in August. After dispatching Undisputed Kingdom 10 days ago, the champions now face a team that no longer appreciates Chris Jericho in the form of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia; ironically, Jericho has still gotten the better of his one-time disciples, as despite likely interference from — among others — the AEW World Champion, the trios title match takes a backseat tonight to Jericho defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Bandido, the third defense of his own young reign.

In non-title action, undefeated luchador Hologram returns to action tonight in a WrestleDream rematch against The Beast Mortos; Hologram had been out of action due to a reported combination of injuries and personal life developments, but returned two weeks ago to assist fellow luchador Komander against Mortos and La Faccion Ingobernable. Also recently returned to the ring is the Hounds of Hell's Julia Hart, who takes on Queen Aminata tonight, while New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd, coming off a critically acclaimed Wrestle Dynasty match with Kenny Omega, returns to AEW for a match against The Butcher. To cap things off, "Best Wrestler Alive" Max Caster issues another open challenge, the Murder Machines (Lance Archer and Brian Cage) will be in action, and Harley Cameron will address the AEW fan base following her TBS Championship loss to Mercedes Mone at "AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia" last week.