Death Riders Cheat To Beat Undisputed Kingdom, Keep AEW World Trios Titles On Dynamite

After brutally attacking the Undisputed Kingdom on the February 8 edition of "AEW Collision," the Death Riders took to the ring to remind The Undisputed Kingdom defend their AEW World Trios Championships and remind Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly why they are at the top of AEW's trios division.

The match opened with a six man brawl, with things only smoothing out into a proper match after the commercial break. The Death Riders isolated both O'Reilly and Strong during their time in the ring to dominate the match, but the tides shifted when Cole was tagged in. The Undisputed Kingdom focused their efforts onto Wheeler Yuta, who was nearly bested after O'Reilly fastened an Ankle Lock on him following a high-and-low attack.

A barely-kept-together match unraveled into full-blown chaos when Castagnoli attempted to use a steel chair to free Yuta. As the referee snatched the weapon from Castagnoli's hands, Cole and O'Reilly flattened the Swiss with two Superkicks. In the explosion of mayhem, Yuta managed to sneak in a low blow on O'Reilly before rolling him up to retain the trios titles.

The Death Riders attempted another routine post-match beatdown on the Undisputed Kingdom, but were thwarted by the arrival of current TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and "Cool Hang Ang" Angelo Parker. The night continued to go south for the Death Riders, as leader Jon Moxley received a backstage chairshot courtesy of Grand Slam: Australia opponent Cope. With the help of "Switchblade" Jay White, Cope shoved Marina Shafir into a closet, and stole Moxley's AEW World Championship.

Tonight's AEW World Trios Championship defense marked the Death Riders' fifth title defense since becoming champions back at All In 2024. While Garcia, Menard, and Parker may be next in line for the titles, given their post-match run-in, the Death Riders' next challengers are officially unknown.