Jericho Appreciation Society Officially Breaks Up On AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society is officially no more.

During Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", a mandatory meeting was held between the members of the Chris Jericho-led group. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager aired out all their grievances and didn't hold back with letting Jericho know exactly how they felt before officially exiting the group, one by one. While Sammy Guevara did ultimately walk out on Jericho as well, he told Jericho he might consider returning to his side.

Tensions within the group have been running hot since Don Callis offered Jericho a spot in the Don Callis Family alongside himself and Konosuke Takeshita, and showered Jericho with the VIP treatment. The J.A.S. looked to get a straightforward answer from Jericho, but grew impatient once Jericho teamed up with Takeshita against Guevara and Garcia. Although Jericho has still yet to provide an answer to Callis, he did agree to give one to him on next week's episode of "Dynamite" after the pair crossed paths backstage following the conclusion of the segment.

Jericho first recruited Hager, Menard, Parker, and Garcia to the group in March of last year. Guevara and Melo became members at Road Rager, and Jay joined at Fyter Fest, all three of whom helping Jericho defeat his respective opponents in those matches.