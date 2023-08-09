AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/9): The Young Bucks Face The Hardys, RVD In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for August 9, 2023!

Tonight's show will see The Young Bucks make their return to focusing on the tag team division just days after they were challenged by FTR for a match at All In. However, before they contemplate that potential encounter they will be aiming to prove they're the best brother tag team in the company as they face The Hardy Boyz.

Matt and Jeff won't be the only legends appearing tonight though as Rob Van Dam is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW. He will be challenging Jack Perry for the FTW Championship, aiming to defend the honor of ECW in the process.

Following a victory in the parking lot brawl on "AEW Rampage" last week, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will be back in action, albeit in a ring this time as they compete against The Lucha Brothers.

Fresh off winning the AEW Women's World Championship, Hikaru Shida is wasting no time in creating a memorable title run as she will be putting it on the line against Anna Jay tonight.

Last week also saw Chris Jericho continue to edge closer to joining the Don Callis Family after he allowed Callis to cheat to help Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita defeat Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Following his actions a mandatory meeting has been called for the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, with the group continuing to showcase their displeasure at Jericho's attitude.

Finally, fans can also expect to hear from tag team partners and future opponents MJF and Adam Cole. Last week Cole signed a contract to make it official that they will compete in the main event of All In at Wembley Stadium, but what impact will that have on their friendship?