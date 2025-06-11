WWE's Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May, Shares Photo With Reported Namesake

After making her debut on "WWE NXT" last week, last night's show revealed via video package that Mariah May's new name is Blake Monroe. According to writer Cory Hays, the name is not only an homage to Marilyn Monroe, but also to a close member of May's family, as her niece is named Blake. This morning, the wrestler shared a picture of the two of them together, seemingly confirming the connection.

It was also confirmed that Monroe will retain her nickname as "The Glamour," with last night's video package adopting a 1950s aesthetic. The segment began with Monroe in a bubble bath before showing her getting ready and eventually revealing her new name and outfit.

Monroe is coming off a highly acclaimed run in AEW, where she took part in a long storyline with "Timeless" Toni Storm that saw her win and lose the AEW Women's World Championship. Her run with the promotion lasted less than two years, with her final appearance taking place at AEW Revolution, when Storm won the title back in a match dubbed "The Hollywood Ending."

May's contract with AEW expired at the end of May and she was removed from the promotion's website a few days before her WWE debut. Rumors had already been circulating about her arrival for months, with a report in April claiming that WWE was prepared to make May a significant offer.

Along with paying tribute to her niece, it's possible that the name Blake is meant to evoke Blake Lively, the former star of the series "Gossip Girl." The show ran for 121 episodes on The CW and focused on the lives of a group of wealthy socialites, which would be a logical inspiration for the latest version of Monroe's character.