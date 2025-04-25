Backstage Report Claims WWE Is Preparing To Make 'Outstanding Offer' To This AEW Star

After having what many fans described as the best women's match in company history, Mariah May's future with All Elite Wrestling is in doubt. The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen since her loss to "Timeless" Toni Storm at Revolution on March 9, and rumors of her potentially jumping ship to WWE have been rampant ever since. These reports were amplified today when during a recent episode of their "WrestleVotes Radio" show, JoeyVotes and TC, the men behind the show, spoke about how WWE are prepared to make an exceptional offer to "The Glamour" in order to bring her to the company.

"After speaking to sources in Las Vegas, we have learned the extent of the pursuit WWE will attempt in signing upcoming free agent Mariah May. Sources confirm WWE is prepared to make a 'outstanding offer' akin to that of a full-court press in effort of landing the current AEW superstar. There's no indication either way from our sources on how negotiations will go, however we can at least confirm WWE will have heavy interest when the time is appropriate, which looks to be later into the fall of 2025...Spoke to a number of people who said 'Yes, we are absolutely interested, yes, she fits our TV show, yes, she fits our brand.'"

Later on in the show, JoeyVotes and TC went on to claim that the offer May is set to receive will not only be comparable to the one current WWE Superstar and inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill got in 2023 to jump ship, but that it will likely better. Despite things, it was clarified that the offer doesn't actually need to be better than what Cargill was offered, as WWE are of the assumption that May wants to make the move happen.