More Details On Mariah May's AEW Contract Situation

Shortly after she was defeated by rival "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW Revolution, reports emerged that Mariah May's contract with AEW was set to expire later this year. That story came up again Tuesday morning in full force, when Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline revealed there was a growing belief, in both WWE and AEW, that May would depart AEW when her contract expired, and sign with WWE soon after.

While that may be the case, it doesn't appear to be as cut and dry as initially stipulated. Fightful Select reports that, though there are some that believe May could be looking to make a move from WWE to AEW, there was no indication that May had made a decision. Fightful also debunked an "internal incoming" list for WWE talent that had appeared on social media and featured May on it, stating the list was a fake.

Those close to May, who's deal still has several months remaining on it, have insisted that she is "being wise" about her situation, and would be "maximizing her leverage and negotiating power." As with the initial report regarding May's contractual status, AEW is hoping to retain her, though it's unclear if there have been any negotiations between the two sides.

May has noticeably not been seen on AEW TV since she was defeated by Storm at Revolution, including being absent from the Owen Hart Women's Cup tournament, which she had won just a year ago. It's believed that May hasn't been at any AEW shows since Revolution, which some will surely read into a sign regarding her status with AEW going forward.