Terri Runnels Looks Back On Harrowing WWE Career

Former WWE talent Terri Runnels had her biggest run with WWE while managing her then-husband, Dustin "Goldust" Rhodes, before eventually being involved in several other storylines, such as the oft-criticized stable, Pretty Mean Sisters, or P.M.S., with which Runnels has admitted to not being happy. During a recent interview with "Ring The Belle," she looked back at her WWE career and specifically pointed out that she hated competing in the ring.

"So, imagine this: imagine that you're in this industry ... imagine getting to TVs, you love managing, you love everything about what you do, and then all of a sudden one day they go 'And tonight you're going to wrestle in front of millions of people on live [television]!' What? 'Not to mention, the fact that thousands and thousands and thousands in the arena that are packed here! And we're gonna teach you what you're gonna do, uhm, in about 10 minutes from now!'" she recalled.

Runnels admitted that the experience was brutal and added that she begged Vince McMahon to not force her to wrestle, but that in the end she had to go out and compete regardless of how she felt. She was then asked about her matches at SummerSlam and WrestleMania, noting that there were other women who should've been in her position instead. "Wrestling and Terri? Not my thing," she said, recalling how she almost died during her "Fluff match" on "Raw" when she swallowed both the syrup and tiny feathers that were used in the gimmick match. "I couldn't breathe, and I thought I'm going to die on live television, like, it was godawful!"

