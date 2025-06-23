Former WWE Star Terri Runnels 'Begged' To Not Do These Attitude Era Storylines

Former WWE valet Terri Runnels was a part of many storylines during her tenure with the promotion, most notably as the real-life and on-screen wife of Dustin "Goldust" Rhodes as well as being a part of the infamous Pretty Mean Sisters stable. During an interview with "Ring The Belle," Runnels looked back at the stable and another angle that she even begged WWE not to make her do.

"I hated that name," Runnels said when asked about the stable, which was often called "PMS" instead. Runnels then refuted the claim that she was the one who came up with the name. "No, in fact, I begged the dude that used to own the place... I mean, who wants to think about a bloody tampon when you're like... It was just bad!" She then suggested that it was likely Vince Russo's idea, and claimed that she came up with other acronyms that were shut down in the end.

Runnels then looked back at the angle where she suffered a kayfabe miscarriage and similarly criticized the direction of it. "I begged to not do that one; I lost again," she claimed. However, Runnels hasn't only had negative things to say about her utilization, as back in 2024, she recalled the creation of her character, Marlena and how she both came up with her character and pitched the idea to Vince McMahon.

