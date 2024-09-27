Terri Runnels Recalls Genesis Of Her WWE Character Marlena

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Terri Runnels made her WWE debut as a character named Marlena, firstappearing at the 1996 Royal Rumble event to manage her (then) real-life husband Dustin "Goldust" Rhodes, which she did until late 1997. Runnels recently re-visited this period on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw."

"What is it that they are missing in [WWE]?" Runnels remembers asking herself, "I thought to myself: we've got Scary Sherri [Martel], we've got cheerleader pom-pom Sunny, Dustin is doing this character; what is it that they are missing? So, the whole character of Goldust was missing this component, that I thought they were missing, which is this amazing character of the old-school Hollywood."

Runnels took influence from actress Marlene Dietrich, wearing long dresses and suits like the silent film star did. She says Dustin loved the concept — but made her call Vince McMahon and pitch it.

"I call the office and I get a phone call back from Pat [Patterson] and this is in December of '95," Runnels remembered. "I told him my idea and it was kind of the obligatory 'yeah, good girl, but yeah, mhmm-mhmm, we're not interested, but thanks so much.'"

