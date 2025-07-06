What Is WWE Star John Cena's Signature Finisher?

For most of his career, John Cena has used the Attitude Adjustment as his finisher. Often called the AA, the move is a fireman's carry powerslam, which is a variation of another move called the Death Valley Driver. With the AA, Cena picks his opponent up onto his shoulders and slams them down on their backs. As he's risen to become one of the industry's most recognizable stars, Cena's finishing move has become almost equally iconic among fans.

When it first debuted, the Attitude Adjustment had a different name: the FU. Not only was it meant to evoke the curse word, but the name had a double meaning, as it also referenced Brock Lesnar's F-5. Similar to the AA, Lesnar's F-5 sees him raise his opponent into a fireman's carry. However, rather than slamming them off his side, the F-5 has Lesnar twisting his opponent and throwing them down in a facebuster. Cena debuted not long after Lesnar, and the name was seemingly chosen to poke some fun at Lesnar's intense character.

In the late 2000s, as WWE was making the transition to a TV-PG rating, it was decided that Cena's finisher should be renamed, leading to the Attitude Adjustment. To this day, it's still utilized as his go-to way to end a match, and though he had a rough run there for awhile, Cena been using the move to great effect over the course of his retirement tour.