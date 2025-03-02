John Cena Pins CM Punk To Win Record-Tying Fourth WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match
His time is now: John Cena is going to WrestleMania.
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins started off Saturday's Men's Elimination Chamber match in search of a title opportunity at WrestleMania, and by the time third entrant Damian Priest entered the ring, both men were battered and bruised, with Rollins panting for his life. Priest and McIntyre had a face-off, with "The Scottish Psychopath" striking "The Punisher" first, just to be met with heavy-handed chops. A triple Superplex laid all three of competitors out, in time for the ambitious Logan Paul to enter and quickly attempt a pin cover on all three competitors. Unsuccessful in his venture, things only worsened for Paul after Priest leveled the social media star with a resounding bell clap.
Cena entered his final Elimination Chamber match in the fifth spot, and quickly made short work out of the other four competitors. McIntyre quickly dashed Cena's rosy Elimination Chamber hopes with a Claymore, and Priest quickly dashed Chris Featherstone's hopes for a Scottish WrestleMania with a roll-up pin onto McIntyre. An irate and first-out McIntyre refused to leave the steel structure without first dealing a Claymore to Priest, who was quickly pinned by an opportunistic Paul for the night's second elimination. CM Punk entered the match as the sixth and final entrant, and eventually took out Paul as Rollins and Cena exchanged blows. With three men left in the ring, Punk and Cena began to close in on Rollins. Rollins fought on both fronts, but was leveled by a Hart Attack from the veterans.
Rollins, Punk, and Cena closed out the match.
Punk and Cena stood across from each other in the Chamber, and Cena extended his hand. Punk responded with an embrace for the retiring Superstar, and right hands immediately began to fly afterwards. Cena and Punk reached into their vintage roots, with a GTS, STF, Anaconda Vice, and Attitude Adjustment sequence sending Toronto into an uproar of nostalgia.
Rollins reentered the match like a viper in the grass, striking against a top rope-bound Cena before tossing the veteran into the pod. "The Visionary" set his eyes on a battered and exhausted Punk, and the two men had an exchange of near falls to send all of Canada into hysteria. It took the combined efforts of an Attitude Adjustment and a GTS for Rollins to finally be eliminated from competition.
With every failed GTS and Attitude Adjustment, Toronto became more and more antsy, and when Rollins reappeared to nail Punk with a rogue Stomp, Toronto erupted into screams. With Punk laid out, Cena cinched in the STF on Punk, and as the "Second City Saint" faded from the match, Cena secured his record-tying fourth Chamber victory. Cena is now set to face "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in under 50 days, at WrestleMania 41.