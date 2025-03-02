John Cena Pins CM Punk To Win Record-Tying Fourth WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match

His time is now: John Cena is going to WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins started off Saturday's Men's Elimination Chamber match in search of a title opportunity at WrestleMania, and by the time third entrant Damian Priest entered the ring, both men were battered and bruised, with Rollins panting for his life. Priest and McIntyre had a face-off, with "The Scottish Psychopath" striking "The Punisher" first, just to be met with heavy-handed chops. A triple Superplex laid all three of competitors out, in time for the ambitious Logan Paul to enter and quickly attempt a pin cover on all three competitors. Unsuccessful in his venture, things only worsened for Paul after Priest leveled the social media star with a resounding bell clap.

Cena entered his final Elimination Chamber match in the fifth spot, and quickly made short work out of the other four competitors. McIntyre quickly dashed Cena's rosy Elimination Chamber hopes with a Claymore, and Priest quickly dashed Chris Featherstone's hopes for a Scottish WrestleMania with a roll-up pin onto McIntyre. An irate and first-out McIntyre refused to leave the steel structure without first dealing a Claymore to Priest, who was quickly pinned by an opportunistic Paul for the night's second elimination. CM Punk entered the match as the sixth and final entrant, and eventually took out Paul as Rollins and Cena exchanged blows. With three men left in the ring, Punk and Cena began to close in on Rollins. Rollins fought on both fronts, but was leveled by a Hart Attack from the veterans.