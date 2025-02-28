Spoiler: Planned Winner Of WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match Reportedly Revealed

A spoiler has revealed the reported winner of the 2025 WWE men's Elimination Chamber match, who, if he wins, will have a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 41.

As per "Backstage Pass'" Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is pencilled in to win the Chamber match this Saturday. The men's Elimination Chamber match will feature John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest, aside from the Scotsman.

McIntyre qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match after defeating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight on "WWE SmackDown" earlier in the month.

McIntyre won last year's edition of the men's Elimination Chamber match and went on to defeat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, only to lose it to Priest minutes later, after the former Judgment Day star cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Scottish star has won the match on two occasions in three attempts, with his first win coming in the 2021 edition of the Premium Live Event. If McIntyre wins on Saturday, he will be joint-second for the most men's Elimination Chamber wins, drawing level with Daniel Bryan and Cena who have won three apiece. Triple H sits at the top of that chart with four wins.

WWE planted a seed for a feud between Rhodes and McIntyre at the start of the year, when the latter confronted the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the first "SmackDown" of 2025. Reports earlier this month had revealed that WWE's decision to move McIntyre from "Raw" to "SmackDown" was for him to get involved in the Bloodline storyline — which he has somewhat done with his ongoing feud with Jimmy Uso — while there were also discussions behind the scenes about a potential rivalry between McIntyre and Rhodes.