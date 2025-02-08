Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifier, First SmackDown Match In A Year

Drew McIntyre beat Jimmy Uso and LA Knight to secure his place inside the men's Elimination Chamber during "WWE SmackDown." Following Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win last weekend, it was determined that the Elimination Chamber at its namesake event on March 1 will decide the second main event challenger at WrestleMania; John Cena declared his entry after finishing runner-up in the Rumble, and CM Punk earned his spot with a win against Sami Zayn on Monday's "WWE Raw."

The third man to secure qualification was McIntyre, having to scratch and claw his way to victory by stealing it away from his opponents; Uso looked to have the match won over Knight, only for McIntyre to pluck the referee out of the ring and end the count. Knight then appeared to have the bout won, getting his knees up on an Uso Splash to set up for the BFT. McIntyre hit Claymore to Knight before he landed his finisher, winning the bout via pinfall.

The fourth spot is set to be determined on Monday's "Raw" between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul, and then next Friday the fifth man will be decided between Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu. The following Monday will decide whether Finn Balor or Seth Rollins take the final spot inside Elimination Chamber.

For McIntyre, the win marked a successful return to "SmackDown," having made his switch to the blue brand official with Nick Aldis on Thursday. Ahead of his qualifying match he made it clear he was switching brands to target WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. McIntyre's last televised "SmackDown" match was back in February 2024 (ironically also against Knight) though he has wrestled several dark matches for the brand in the time since.