CM Punk Qualifies For Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens Piledrives Sami Zayn On WWE Raw

CM Punk is headed to the Elimination Chamber to compete against John Cena and four other men for the chance at a title shot at WrestleMania 41, after the "Second City Saint" defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of "WWE Raw." After both men came up short in the Royal Rumble, they had another chance to qualify for an attempt to point at the WrestleMania sign and get to Las Vegas in April.

Zayn was initially called out by Seth "Freakin'" Rollins before the match, and Rollins gave him a pep talk. Rollins and Punk then almost came to blows on the ramp before the qualifier even began. Punk and Zayn had a back-and-forth bout, before Punk got Zayn in the Anaconda Vice in the middle of the ring. In the end, Punk was able to dodge a Helluva Kick into a GTS to get the victory.

Following the match, as Zayn stared at Punk as he walked back the ramp, Zayn was jumped from behind by frenemy Kevin Owens. Owens got Zayn up and hit him with a Package Piledriver, the same move that took out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, where the champion left the arena on a stretcher. The surprise attack seemingly had to do with Zayn not helping Owens in his championship ladder match against Rhodes at the Rumble, where Zayn checked on his friend, but didn't stop Rhodes from ascending the ladder to grab both his championship, and the winged eagle belt Owens had been carrying.