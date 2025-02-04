WWE Raw Live Coverage 2/3 - We Hear From Jey Uso & Charlotte Flair, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Kick Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio!

Jey Uso shocked the world this past Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble when he last eliminated John Cena in the Men's Royal Rumble match to secure himself a World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, having entered the match at Number 20. Meanwhile, in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, a returning Charlotte Flair entered at Number 27 to earn herself a World Championship match of her own by last eliminating Roxanne Perez. In light of such events, both Jey and Flair will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share as they each weigh their decision of which championship to challenge for at WrestleMania.

The first two entrants in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches on March 1 will be determined, as Liv Morgan goes head-to-head with IYO SKY while CM Punk collides with Sami Zayn in a pair of qualifiers. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch emerged victorious in last year's Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches to secure themselves World Heavyweight Championship and Women's World Championship matches respectively at WrestleMania 40.