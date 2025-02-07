Backstage Report On Future Creative Plans For WWE Star Drew McIntyre

2024 was a banner year for Drew McIntyre thanks to his lengthy feud with CM Punk, which many fans have called one of the best rivalries WWE has ever produced. However, since the turn of the new year, McIntyre has worked with Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, but seems to be a little disgruntled with how he has been booked, especially considering how hard he has worked over the past 12 months. Having said that, it looks as if big things could be on the Horizon.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre will be joining the "WWE SmackDown" to begin a feud with Damian Priest, who has also just transferred over to WWE's blue brand. The idea of moving the Scotsman to "SmackDown" had long been discussed, hence why he had been mentioning Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in his promos over the past few months. On top of those ideas, there has been talks of potentially having McIntyre work with Cody Rhodes as that was scheduled for 2023 before Rhodes ended up losing at WrestleMania 39, but how WWE get to that match following WrestleMania 41 has not been mapped out just yet.

The feud with Priest was supposed to be set up during the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, with Priest eliminating McIntyre from the match. However, that didn't go according to plan as McIntyre was reportedly furious with someone "trying to get their moves in," leading to him storming out of the Lucas Oil Stadium due to such an important story beat not getting the attention it deserved. Many people originally believed that the person McIntyre was angry at was Logan Paul, but that is not the case as LA Knight seems to have been the one at fault.