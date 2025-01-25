WWE's Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Feud With CM Punk: 'The Whole Process Was Magic'

It's the feud that captivated the hearts and minds of WWE fans throughout all of 2024; CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre. What started out as a freak accident during the Royal Rumble match where McIntyre put Punk on the shelf for seven months, turned into one of the most heated rivalries in recent memory. Blood was shed, bodies were bruised, and bracelets were destroyed in the near year-long feud, and now that the dust has settled, McIntyre went in depth about his feud with the former WWE Champion in an interview with The Daily Mail, and in a moment that many fans didn't see coming, McIntyre actually had some kind words for Punk.

"We both are aware we've got certain magic with each other," McIntyre explained. "It's a tale as old as time. The more people have a genuine disdain for each other, people can truly feel it. And if you're actually good at your job, like we are, it does create magic. And the whole process was magic, and the cell itself was a match that we talked about forever."

Another thing that McIntyre praised about Punk was the fact that he was able to eat all of the verbal shots he threw at him on social media, something he hasn't been able to get away with other people.

"On TV, I can only go so far, but, on social, but it's my social. You can't tell me what to do," McIntyre said. "I went overboard. And the company could have asked me to pull back if they wanted me to, and I'd have said, 'No, it's my social'. But I went at him and went at him. And I've done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo-boo face. Not that I care, but he didn't. "