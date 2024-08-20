Drew McIntyre Wants In On John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour To 'Tear Him Apart'

Big send-offs have become the thing to do in wrestling, with Sting going out in a blaze of glory at AEW Revolution, while lucha libre legend Vampiro is currently in the midst of a retirement tour down in Mexico. Then there's John Cena, who has agreed to a 30+ date tour to with WWE in 2025, in order to wrap up his Hall of Fame career in style.

While there's nothing yet official about who Cena will be wrestling during this tour, Drew McIntyre is hoping he's a part of it. Appearing on "The Masked Man Show" this past Sunday, McIntyre revealed he was willing to do anything to get in on Cena's retirement tour, for the explicit purpose of making sure Cena is left for dead when it's time to call it quits.

"I don't know if I'm figured into the plans, but I guarantee I'll be pushing and nudging them left and right to make it happen," McIntyre said. "The amount of stories I have about [CM] Punk and things that happened when I was younger, I have ten fold on him. There has never been a one-on-one match. If I have to drive management crazy, I'll drive them crazy. I'll drive John crazy. I'm going to get that match. I'll tear him apart. On the microphone, which not many people can do. In the ring. Send him packing, happy retirement. Hopefully, Punk along with him."

McIntyre is already well on his way to getting rid of Punk, having defeated him at SummerSlam a few weeks ago, while continuing to hold a psychological edge after stealing Punk's bracelet from him. The two are set to have their rematch next weekend at Bash in Berlin, this time in a strap match.

