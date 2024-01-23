AAA Announces TripleMania Dates, Retirement Tour For Lucha Libre Legend

2024 is nearly a month old, and aside from reaffirming their partnership with TNA, and parting ways less than amicably with Black Taurus, Lucha Libre AAA has had a relatively quiet start to the year. But that doesn't mean the promotion hasn't been planning things, including perhaps saying goodbye to one of the biggest stars in the history of lucha libre.

At a press conference Tuesday, AAA unveiled their 2024 plans, with the most notable being the return of the TripleMania series. Like the past two years, TripleMania XXXII will take place across three shows set in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Tijuana, Baja California, and Mexico City, with TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey occurring first on April 27 in Estadio Mobil Super. TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana will then follow on June 15 in Estadio Chevron, while TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City will conclude the series on August 17 in Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

El camino de #TriplemaniaXXXII comienza el 27 DE ABRIL en el Estadio de los @SultanesOficial. Continuará el 15 DE JUNIO en el Estadio de los @TorosDeTijuana. Y el cierre del capitulo será el 17 DE AGOSTO en @ArenaCdMexico. 🎟️ Boletos YA A LA VENTA. 😎 pic.twitter.com/WzwcOZgZhZ — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

While no announcements were made regarding the TripleMania XXXII cards, they are likely to feature some of the final matches in the career of lucha legend Vampiro. AAA also announced that 2024 would feature a farewell tour for the lucha legend, who will then wrap up his career at the end of the year. No further details were provided at the time.

Nos llena de orgullo y una gran emoción anunciar que #OrigenesAAA y su concepto #AAARetro, marcarán LA GIRA DE DESPEDIDA de un gladiador que formó parte de #LuchaLibreAAA en sus inicios, Vampiro Canadiense. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7h5JIs67Rt — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2024

From Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, Vampiro arrived in Mexico in the early 90s and became an overnight sensation while working for CMLL, becoming lucha libre's top draw alongside career rival Konnan. First appearing in AAA in the mid-90s, he joined the promotion full-time in the mid-2000s and has continued to work for them on and off since, in both a wrestling and backstage capacity. Vampiro is also known for his time in WCW, Lucha Underground, and NWA, and has recently claimed to be suffering from Parkinson's disease.