Konnan Explains Why Vampiro Abruptly Left The Ring In AAA Match That Made Botchamania

It has almost become a tradition that Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania event feature one moment that would wind up on Botchamania, and TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey was no different. This time, the Botchamania moment came from Vampiro, who appeared to stop cooperating in his match against Chessman following a kick in the head, leading to a brief period of stalling before the match resumed, ultimately leading to a Vampiro victory.

That moment does have a behind-the-scenes story, and AAA booker was more than happy to provide it during the most recent episode of "Keepin' it 100 with Konnan." And as it turns out, the incident came about because of instructions Konnan had given.

"So during the match, Chessman was getting some offense on Vampiro and I was in Gorilla," Konnan said. "And I told the referee to tell him 'Please tell Chessman to look more aggressive because he looked weak.' It just didn't look believable. So he went and I guess he must have potatoed him when he kicked him. And he's [Vampiro] got problems. Like, he's told me millions of times 'I can't take any real bumps on my head.' So I guess this guy kicked him and made him loopy or whatever.

"And he [Vampiro] was like 'F**k, I can't believe this guy hit me in the head.' And he didn't want to touch him anymore, cause he went outside and said 'Don't touch me. Don't touch me.' After the match, I was like 'What the f**k is that dude?' And his hands were trembling. He goes 'Man, you know I have Alzheimer's. And he kicked me in the head really hard and I kind of lost it.' I go 'Bro, you can't be doing that on f*****g TV. Don't do that ever again.'"

