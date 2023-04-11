Chessman To Face Surprise Opponent At AAA TripleMania After Adrian Marcelo Match Is Canceled

There is obviously never a great time for a big match on a major wrestling show to suddenly be thrown into question. But that was the case for AAA and their marquee match-up for TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, which was to feature longtime veteran Chessman colliding with Mexican social media star Adrian Marcelo following a confrontation at AAA/NWA The World Is a Vampire, at least until Marcelo's failed lucha exams and sexual assault allegations put the match's status into peril.

Unfortunately for AAA, that status has changed from peril to nonexistent, at least for now. AAA released the official poster for TripleMania: Monterrey on Twitter last night, and the Marcelo-Chessman match was nowhere to be seen, confirming it will no longer be taking place this Sunday. However, Chessman will remain on the card, facing a "Luchador Sorpresa," or mystery opponent on the show. While the sexual assault allegations against Marcelo may prove to be a bigger deal in the long run, his removal from TripleMania appears to be based on his failure to complete his lucha libre exam before the Monterrey lucha libre commission last week. Video captured of the exam saw Marcelo quitting one hour into the three-hour session, meaning he was unable to garner a license to perform in Monterrey.

As of this writing, it's not confirmed whether Marcelo will still appear on TripleMania, though both he and Multimedios, where Marcelo works, have stated he would be on the show following his exam. On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that AAA would still look to make Marcelo vs. Chessman happen at a later date, with either TripleMania: Tijuana or TripleMania: Mexico City listed as potential options.