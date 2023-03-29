AAA Sets Full Lineup For TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey
The big shows this WrestleMania weekend, including WrestleMania 39 itself, aren't the end of all big wrestling shows in 2023. In fact, it's not even the end of being big shows splitting into multiple nights. That trend will continue in just two and a half weeks, when Lucha Libre AAA holds the first part of TripleMania XXXI in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
And now, after revealing most of the card, AAA has announced the whole thing after holding a press conference Monday evening. The most notable inclusions to the card were the AAA return of LA Park, who team with Rush to take on Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament, a singles match between Chessman and Mexican social media influencer Adrian Marcelo, and a defense of the AAA Mega Championship.
While the AAA Mega Title match was confirmed, the participants have not been, as current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is scheduled to defend the title at ROH Supercard of Honor this Friday against Komander.
Former WCW Luchador LA Park Returns To AAA
As such, the final participants will not be announced until after Vikingo and Komander's bout, leaving the Mega Title match as the last piece to the puzzle for TripleMania XXXI's first leg.
The Chessman-Marcelo match comes as little shock following a "confrontation" between the two at AAA/NWA The World Is A Vampire, where a Chessman slap led to a pull apart between the two. The angle later continued with Chessman being suspended before delivering a half-hearted apology, leading to the press conference yesterday when Marcelo got his revenge, slapping Chessman and triggering another pull apart.
As for Park, the lucha libre icon and former WCW star replaces Pagano, originally scheduled as Rush's partner before injury, after decisively winning a fan vote. There is significant history between Park and Rush, who's near decade long rivalry has spanned most of Mexico, including both AAA and CMLL. Their inclusion in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament, which sees the losing team advance till they are forced to face each other in a mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or hair vs. hair match, could theoretically lead to a definitive conclusion to the long running rivalry.