AAA Sets Full Lineup For TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey

The big shows this WrestleMania weekend, including WrestleMania 39 itself, aren't the end of all big wrestling shows in 2023. In fact, it's not even the end of being big shows splitting into multiple nights. That trend will continue in just two and a half weeks, when Lucha Libre AAA holds the first part of TripleMania XXXI in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

And now, after revealing most of the card, AAA has announced the whole thing after holding a press conference Monday evening. The most notable inclusions to the card were the AAA return of LA Park, who team with Rush to take on Blue Demon Jr. and DMT Azul in the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament, a singles match between Chessman and Mexican social media influencer Adrian Marcelo, and a defense of the AAA Mega Championship.

While the AAA Mega Title match was confirmed, the participants have not been, as current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is scheduled to defend the title at ROH Supercard of Honor this Friday against Komander.