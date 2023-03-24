El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Komander Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor

Another big match has been added to Ring of Honor's upcoming pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan announced on Thursday night, that El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Komander.

Vikingo has been the AAA Mega Champion for over 470 days, though it's worth noting, that he has only defended it nine times, according to Cagematch.net. He's put his title on the line against the likes of Bandido, Laredo Kid, AEW star Rey Fenix, Aramis, and Rey Horus.

Thursday's announcement comes just a day after the March 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where Vikingo and Kenny Omega had what some have described as the best wrestling match of the decade. The match had been in the making since 2021.

Vikingo isn't the only AAA star to make an impact on AEW as during Komander's AEW debut on the March 1 edition of "Dynamite," he amazed fans with his "top rope walk."

Supercard of Honor is set for Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Other matches on the card include a "Reach for the Sky" ladder match for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship and the newly announced title match between ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston.

Samoa Joe will be defending the ROH World Television Championship against Mark Briscoe, while Athena will put the ROH Women's World Championship on the line against Yuka Sakazaki. Wheeler Yuta will face his former mentor and NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure title. Results of this week's episode of "ROH On HonorClub" is available here.