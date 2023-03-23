ROH On HonorClub Results (3/23): Samoa Joe Defends TV Title, Castagnoli & Kingston Face To Face
These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 23, 2023. Matches were previously recorded in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.
We open the show backstage, where Lexy Nair interviews ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Joe issues an open challenge for a title match tonight.
Tony Nese (with Josh Woods & Mark Sterling) vs. Mark Briscoe: Briscoe got the victory via pinfall after hitting Froggy-Bo.
Briscoe is shown celebrating the win with his family sitting ringside.
A.R. Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik vs. Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Slim J: Fox, Christian and Metalik got the win after Fox pinned Daivari with a 450 splash.
The ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions Embassy stormed the ring after the match and beat down Fox, Christian, and Metalik.
Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue: Blue got the pinfall victory with the Skyfall.
RUSH & Dralistico (with Jose the Assistant) vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams: RUSH and Dralistico got the win when RUSH pinned Titus after giving him The Horns.
War Of Words Between Castagnoli And Kingston
Caprice Coleman is backstage for a sit-down interview with both ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. Castagnoli apologizes for saying Kingston has "no honor," but maintains that Kingston is not worth of the ROH Title. Kingston says the apology means nothing. He says the Castagnoli wouldn't do business the last time they met, so he'll have to force him. Kingston adds that Jon Moxley won't be around to save Castagnoli. Castagnoli says Kingston ran away when things got hard and it was time to put in the work. He says Kingston is not on his level and can not beat him. Kingston tells Castagnoli to "prove it" and Castagnoli agrees to give him a title shot. He says when Kingston loses, he'll blame everyone else and run away. Castagnoli calls Kingston the "biggest waste of potential" he's ever seen in his life.
Matt Taven (with Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Darius Martin: Darius' brother and Top Flight tag team partner Dante is not in his corner for this match. Taven pinned Martin with The Climax to get the win. The Kingdom was poised for a post-match attack but Dante ran out to make the save.
Big Win For Billie Starks
Tony Deppen vs. ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage (with Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona & Prince Nana): Cage got the pinfall victory with the Drill Claw.
The Embassy beat up on Deppen after the match until A.R. Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik run down to the ring armed with lead pipes and fight off The Embassy.
Silas Young vs. Shane Taylor (with J.D. Griffey): These former ROH World TV Champions are meeting one-on-one for the first time. Taylor got the pin with a package piledriver.
Miranda Alize vs. Billie Starkz: Starkz got the win via pinfall after hitting a tombstone piledriver. Riccaboni and Coleman played this up as an upset and a big win for Starkz.
Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal: Aussie Open got the win after pinning Daniels with the Coriolis.
We head into the arena and Cheeseburger makes his entrance to answer Samoa Joe's open challenge.
ROH World Television Championship Match: Cheeseburger vs. Samoa Joe (c): Joe made quick work of 'Burger, pinning him with the Muscle Buster.
Joe hits another Muscle Buster on Cheeseburger after the match. Joe heads outside the ring, tosses ring announcer Bobby Cruise to the floor and takes his chair. Finally, Mark Briscoe runs out and Joe flees.