ROH On HonorClub Results (3/23): Samoa Joe Defends TV Title, Castagnoli & Kingston Face To Face

These are the results from the "ROH on HonorClub" episode for Thursday, March 23, 2023. Matches were previously recorded in Orlando, Florida. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary.

We open the show backstage, where Lexy Nair interviews ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Joe issues an open challenge for a title match tonight.

Tony Nese (with Josh Woods & Mark Sterling) vs. Mark Briscoe: Briscoe got the victory via pinfall after hitting Froggy-Bo.

Briscoe is shown celebrating the win with his family sitting ringside.

A.R. Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik vs. Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Slim J: Fox, Christian and Metalik got the win after Fox pinned Daivari with a 450 splash.

The ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions Embassy stormed the ring after the match and beat down Fox, Christian, and Metalik.

Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue: Blue got the pinfall victory with the Skyfall.

RUSH & Dralistico (with Jose the Assistant) vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams: RUSH and Dralistico got the win when RUSH pinned Titus after giving him The Horns.